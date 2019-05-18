Amy Schumer Posts Photo of Herself Pumping After Birth of Son Gene: 'What Are We Doing Tonight?'

Amy Schumer is continuing to document postpartum life on social media.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old comedian shared a picture of herself pumping two weeks after welcoming her first child, son Gene Attell, with husband Chris Fischer.

“Guys what are we doing tonight?” Schumer captioned the photo, in which she wore a pumping top with her hair up and posed straight-faced, holding two bottles.

Schumer also used the hilarious hashtags #ootd and #schumerpump, a play on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules — and she even tagged Vanderpump Rules cast member and National #OOTD Day creator Stassi Schroeder in the post.

“An OOTD for the ages,” Schroeder, 30, commented on the post, referencing her signature “outfit of the day” hashtag.

Schumer has been open about sharing her pregnancy and postpartum highs and lows on social media.

On Mother’s Day last Sunday, the new mom kept it real with a funny Instagram photo that featured her grimacing while hooked up to hospital machinery and sitting in a bathroom.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” Schumer captioned the image.

One day earlier, the actress wrote a lengthy note on Instagram praising her doula, Domino Kirke.

“Men are cool and whatever but women are f— warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth,” she wrote, before shedding some light on the role doulas can play throughout the pregnancy experience.

Continuing, the mother of one wrote, “What do doulas do? I don’t totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can.”

During her pregnancy, Schumer suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum — a condition which is marked by persistent sickness often leading to dehydration and weight loss — and noted that she “threw up violently and felt sick” nearly every day she was pregnant.

“Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone,” she wrote.

Schumer gave birth to her baby boy just hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son arrived, and upon announcing his birth on Instagram May 6, she joked, “Our royal baby was born.”

She revealed his name the following day alongside an adorable photo of Fischer holding the newborn to his chest.