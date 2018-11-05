Amy Schumer Shares Ultrasound Video of Her Baby: 'It Has So Much Energy — That's Why I'm Puking'

Say hello to Amy Schumer‘s baby on the way!

The pregnant actress and comedian, 37, shared an ultrasound video on Instagram Monday, over two weeks after her appointment as the footage was dated Oct. 16.

“It’s moving all around! Oh my God, oh my God, see it has so much energy — that’s why I’m puking every day,” Schumer said as she excitedly watched the screen, which showed her child’s arms and legs in motion.

Much like her Oct. 22 pregnancy announcement, the video had a secondary purpose as Schumer urged fans and followers to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

“Happy Election Eve!” the mother-to-be, who is married to chef Chris Fischer, captioned her ultrasound footage. “You can look up your polling place + hours by texting LOCATION to 21333 And you can look up a sample ballot to be prepared at vote411.org/ballot Make a plan to #vote and let’s make history tomorrow!”

In addition to recently showing off her baby bump for the first time on Instagram, Schumer has continued to update her fans about her pregnancy.

On Friday, the I Feel Pretty star discussed being in her second trimester while performing stand up in Las Vegas. “I don’t like it,” she said, later adding, “I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

Joking that she has “a half a year” left of pregnancy, Schumer also said everyone is a “psychic” when it comes to the sex of her baby. “It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas. I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby,” she said.

Schumer’s sister Kim Caramele recently joked about her sibling and brother-in-law becoming first-time parents.

“They are going to be UNBEARABLE parents,” Caramele captioned a photo of Schumer and Fischer taking pictures of their dog Tatiana dressed in a lamb costume for Halloween.