Pregnant Amy Schumer Jokes About Morning Sickness and Fellow Mom-to-Be Meghan Markle

Amy Schumer might be joking about keeping up with her fellow mom-to-be Meghan Markle, but she’s not above giving her followers a look into the not-so-glamorous realities of pregnancy.

On Tuesday morning, the I Feel Pretty star shared a candid photo of herself from the back to her Instagram Story, showing her leaning over a toilet with the lid open.

Schumer, 37, isn’t wearing a shirt in the snapshot, and her blonde hair is pulled up into a messy bun.

“Markle is in [Fiji] today and #same,” she joked in the writing on the photo, adding, “MILF alert.” (Schumer alluded to the pregnancy on her own Instagram feed, with a spoof on a Prince Harry and Markle photo.)

Amy Schumer's Instagram Story Jessica Yellin/Instagram

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

News broke Monday that Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together. She had friend Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise announce via Instagram Stories.

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/Instagram

At the end of a list of Schumer’s recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates was simply the line, “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

Amy Schumer Kevin Winter/Getty

Rumors about Schumer’s pregnancy began shortly after she and Fischer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Feb. 13. The pair exchanged vows in front of around 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Larry David and David Spade.

Hours after sharing the happy news, the Trainwreck star addressed the growing wave of speculation as to why she and Fischer had decided to walk down the aisle after just a few months of dating. Bluntly, Schumer wrote on social media, “No I am not pregnant.”

Rumors circulated again in July when the actress shared on Instagram that she was “cookin somethin Up,” posting a photo with her hands hanging near her belly. But she again decried rumors days later.