Pregnant Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Herself as She's Hooked Up to an IV

Amy Schumer‘s battle with hyperemesis gravidarum rages on.

A month after revealing she had been hospitalized with the illness — a form of acute morning sickness that Kate Middleton famously experienced in all three of her pregnancies — the expectant actress and comedian shared a new photo to Instagram that gave followers an honest look into her life as of late.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The snapshot showed Schumer, 37, lounging on a couch, hooked up to an IVF that led to a bag of fluids behind her.

“Am I glowing? #hyperemesisgravidarum,” the mom-to-be humorously captioned her post.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Amy Schumer/Instagram

RELATED: Amy Schumer Reveals She Is Struggling with a “Tough” Pregnancy and Asks Fans for Baby Photos

Schumer’s ongoing pregnancy battle with severe nausea is following the I Feel Pretty star into the second trimester of her pregnancy — and she shared it with fans in her second graphic vomiting video last Saturday.

Her health crisis caused Schumer to postpone dates on her comedy tour. And though she’s since returned to the stage and powered through, her vomiting hasn’t stopped.

On Saturday, Schumer posted an Instagram video of herself getting sick over a toilet. “Hi, I thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom,” she said.

“Deep in my second trimester and all I can say is nope! Yesterday I did a show 90 minutes later. #soblessed #godsmiracle #lepainbathroom,” she captioned the post.

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/Instagram

Schumer initially apologized to fans in Texas after having to cancel her Dallas tour stop last month due to the fact that she was in the hospital.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” she captioned a photo of herself on a stretcher. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story.”

“I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows,” she admitted. “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and [my dog] Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”