Pregnant Amy Schumer Cancels Texas Tour Stop, Reveals She Has Been Hospitalized with Hyperemesis

Amy Schumer‘s pregnancy nausea has taken a turn toward the hospital.

The actress and comedian, 37, apologized for fans in Texas after having to cancel her Dallas tour stop on Thursday due to the fact that she’s in the hospital with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that Kate Middleton famously experienced in all three of her pregnancies. (Ayesha Curry also battled the illness.)

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” Schumer captioned a photo of herself on a stretcher. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story.”

“I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows,” she admitted. “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and [my dog] Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

The I Feel Pretty star has been candid about the trials and tribulations of feeling sick throughout her pregnancy since announcing last month that she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child.

On Tuesday, Schumer stepped out in New York City to attend the inaugural Conversations for Change dinner, where The Glenlivet honored Time’s Up CEO Lisa Borders.

Outfitted in a red dress that hugged her midsection and showed off her baby bump, the mom-to-be captioned a group photo from the evening, “Thanks to my body for not puking most nights from 7-10!”

In an ultrasound video she shared last week, the Trainwreck star could be heard saying as she watched the screen excitedly, “It’s moving all around! Oh my God, oh my God, see it has so much energy — that’s why I’m puking every day.”

Last month, Schumer shared a candid photo of herself showing her leaning over a toilet with the lid open, where she used the opportunity to both poke fun at herself and draw a hilarious comparison to fellow mom-to-be Meghan Markle.

“Markle is in [Fiji] today and #same,” she joked in the writing on the morning-sickness photo, adding, “MILF alert.”