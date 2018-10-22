First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes …

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together, she had friend Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise announce via Instagram Stories on Monday.

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

At the end of a list of Schumer’s recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates was simply the line: “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

Jessica Yellin/Instagram

Schumer alluded to the pregnancy on her own Instagram feed, with a spoof on a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photo.

Rumors about Schumer’s pregnancy began shortly after she and Fischer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Feb. 13, 2018. The pair exchanged vows in front of around 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Larry David and David Spade.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer: Inside the Newlyweds’ Low-Key Relationship

Hours after sharing the happy news, Schumer addressed the growing wave of speculation as to why she and Fischer had decided to walk down the aisle after just a few months of dating.

Bluntly, the I Feel Pretty star wrote on social media, “No I am not pregnant.”

Rumors circulated again in July when the actress shared on Instagram that she was “cookin somethin Up,” posting a photo with her hands hanging near her belly. But she again decried rumors days later.

Although Schumer and Fischer, a chef, began dating in November of last year, the two managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight until shortly before their wedding.

RELATED: Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Step Out for Their First Awards Show Together at Tonys

Just three days ahead of their nuptials, the Trainwreck star made their relationship social-media official by sharing a sweet kissing photo on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!” the actress wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of the pair sharing a smooch, which was presumably taken during taken during Ellen DeGeneres‘ star-studded 60th birthday bash in February.

The pair were first spotted out and about together in New York City in November 2016, chatting over a candlelit dinner, although at the time Schumer’s rep declined to comment on whether their relationship was romantic.