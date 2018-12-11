Pregnant Amy Schumer Shows Off Bump While Joking, 'Does This Baby Make Me Look Fat?'

Even with its challenges, pregnancy isn’t slowing down Amy Schumer‘s sense of humor.

The I Feel Pretty star, 37, posed for a photo with her sister Kim Caramele, where Schumer is dressed in a long-sleeved red fitted dress that shows off her baby bump.

Proud aunt-to-be Caramele, dressed in a green tracksuit, points at her older sister’s belly and flashes an open-mouth smile at the camera.

“Does this baby make me look fat?” Schumer joked in the caption, giving a shout-out to Le Cloud Clothing.

Amy Schumer Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Schumer’s ongoing pregnancy battle with severe nausea is following the comedian into the second trimester of her pregnancy — and she shared it with fans in her second graphic vomiting video on Saturday.

Back in November, the mom-to-be was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness and can lead to dehydration and weight loss. The health crisis caused Schumer to postpone dates on her comedy tour. And though she’s since returned to the stage and powered through, her vomiting hasn’t stopped.

On Saturday, Schumer posted an Instagram video of herself getting sick over a toilet. “Hi, I thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom,” she said.

“Deep in my second trimester and all I can say is nope! Yesterday I did a show 90 minutes later. #soblessed #godsmiracle #lepainbathroom,” she captioned the post.

The sickness hasn’t kept Schumer from continuing to draw hilarious comparisons to her pregnancy and that of Meghan Markle, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry in the spring.

“Markle is in [Fiji] today and #same,” the Trainwreck star joked in October on a topless photo of herself leaning over a toilet with the lid open, adding, “MILF alert.” (Schumer alluded to her pregnancy on her own Instagram feed, with a spoof on a Harry and Markle photo.)

On Monday, Schumer shared a close-up shot of Markle’s baby bump from her surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards and wrote, “Loved my outfit during my set tonight!”