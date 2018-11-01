I Feel Pretty! Pregnant Amy Schumer Shows Off Her Baby Bump for the First Time

Amy Schumer is bumpin’ along!

The pregnant comedian, 37, debuted her bump on Instagram Thursday, marking the first time she has shown off her bare belly since her Oct. 22. announcement about her baby on the way with husband Chris Fischer.

For the group selfie, taken by a friend, Schumer lifted up her gray long sleeve shirt to reveal her stomach that was covered by black maternity leggings.

Simply captioned with a family-of-three emoji, the photo also featured Schumer’s sister Kim Caramele.

The I Feel Pretty star previously called her baby bump “my precious” on Instagram.

Just a day before, Caramele joked about her sibling and brother-in-law becoming first-time parents.

“They are going to be UNBEARABLE parents,” she captioned a photo of Schumer and Fischer taking pictures of their dog Tatiana dressed in a lamb costume for Halloween.

Since sharing her baby news, Schumer has been joking about her pregnancy, even spoofing Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy and royal baby on the way.

Schumer recently shared a candid shirtless photo of herself from the back to her Instagram Story, showing her leaning over a toilet with the lid open and her blonde hair pulled up into a messy bun.

“Markle is in [Fiji] today and #same,” she joked in the writing on the photo, adding, “MILF alert.” It was the second time Schumer alluded to the pregnancy on her own Instagram feed, with a spoof on a Prince Harry and Markle photo.

Schumer and Fischer, a chef, began dating in November 2017 and managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight until shortly before their February wedding in Malibu, California.