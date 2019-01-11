Pregnant Amy Schumer Has Some Fun at Her OB Appointment — and Shares Baby's New Ultrasound Photo

Amy Schumer is bringing the laughs everywhere she goes — even to the doctor’s office!

The pregnant actress and comedian, 37, couldn’t resist goofing off a bit during a recent appointment, where she sat on an exam table with her feet in stirrups as shown in a photo she posted to her Instagram Story Thursday.

Schumer was wearing a pair of black-frame glasses owned by her friend and Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast co-host Keith Robinson, which she wrote in an Instagram post that she would be wearing “all over town” after he accidentally left them at her apartment.

Another place the glasses made an appearance, aside from on a mannequin and a dog? Right over the top of Schumer’s newest ultrasound, which she snapped a digital image of from the exam room.

The Trainwreck star’s tour de specs came a week after she and husband Chris Fischer took a “last-minute trip” to the Caribbean island of Canouan, where they stayed at the Mandarin Oriental.

“Even tho I vomited the whole way there and back we had a really nice time,” Schumer captioned a photograph of herself lounging on the beach, her baby bump just visible under a black swimsuit.

Schumer — who revealed to Today co-host Savannah Guthrie last week that she’s “midway” through her pregnancy — is continuing her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

One thing that makes it easier to deal with? “Knowing that I’ll feel better after I throw up,” she told Guthrie.