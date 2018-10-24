Pregnant Amy Schumer Jokes She Has 'Already Had the Baby' After 'Less Than 4 Months'

Amy Schumer is really ready to be a mom.

In a sweet photo shared to her Instagram Story Wednesday, the pregnant I Feel Pretty star looked blissful as she cuddled an adorable newborn baby.

But Schumer couldn’t help but use the opportunity to draw yet another hilarious comparison between her pregnancy and that of Meghan Markle, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry.

“Already had the baby. Took me less than 4 months,” Schumer, 37, wrote on top of the snuggly snapshot. “Let’s see Meghan do that s—.”

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer's pregnancy announcement Jessica Yellin/Instagram

RELATED: Badass Mom-to-Be! Amy Schumer Went Body Surfing and Marched in Washington While Secretly Pregnant

This is the third time Schumer has drawn wisecracking parallels between her pregnancy and Markle’s. Ahead of her announcement, she alluded to the exciting news on her own Instagram feed with a spoof on a Harry and Markle photo.

On Tuesday morning, the actress and comedian shared a topless photo of herself from the back to her Instagram Story, showing her leaning over a toilet with the lid open as a result of morning sickness.

“Markle is in [Fiji] today and #same,” she joked in the writing on the photo, adding, “MILF alert.”

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer Rob and Lindsay Weddings

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer Talks About Her New Marriage on The View



News broke Monday that Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together. She had friend Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise announce via Instagram Stories.

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise.”

She concluded, “Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

Next up for Schumer? A new comedy tour, kicking off Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. Tickets are available here.

Name(required) Email(required) Website Message

.