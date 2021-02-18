"I love her very much," Amy Schumer previously said about her nanny Jane, who appeared on Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

Amy Schumer Says She's 'Evolved to Having No Child Care' After Nanny Jane Leaves: 'Any Tips?'

Amy Schumer is all hands on deck!

The Trainwreck actress, 39, revealed on Instagram Thursday that she no longer has her nanny Jane, who was quarantining with Schumer and husband Chris Fischer while caring for their son Gene David, 21 months. Jane, a student, also appeared on the comedian's Food Network show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, serving as an at-home cameraperson.

She explains that Jane will now focus on her studies.

"We have evolved to having no child care. 😱 Love to Jane who is focusing on her studies," writes Schumer. "Any tips for cutting a toddlers nails? We are strugglin! Also thanks to @evamendes for posting a bunch of great accounts to follow for toddlers check out her page for the list!"

With the message, Schumer shared a sweet photo of Gene in a stroller, smiling with a toy school bus as he saw a real-life bus in person.

In January 2020, Schumer celebrated her nanny with an Instagram selfie of the pair using matching face masks.

"This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy. I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin," she captioned the post at the time.

Before then, in October 2019, Schumer opened up to PEOPLE about going back to work after welcoming her first child.

"It's empowering. It's like you get a piece of yourself back, but it is hard," Schumer said at the time. "I'm just so fortunate, you know? 'Cause a lot of people have it a lot harder."