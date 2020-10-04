Amy Schumer Shares Moment of Shock When 16-Month-Old Son Gene Said the Word 'Dad': 'Clearly a Surprise'

"Getting to experience these first moments with my son makes me feel so lucky," Amy Schumer said

Amy Schumer's son is expanding his vocabulary!

On Sunday, the I Feel Pretty actress, 39, shared footage of her genuine reaction to the wholesome moment son Gene David, 16 months, said the word "dad" for the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We just wanted to say hi Daddy, we miss you and we hope you're having a fun day," Schumer says to the camera, sending well wishes to her husband Chris Fischer who wasn't home. "Can you say dad?" she signals to Gene, who takes a beat before adorably uttering the term, prompting excited looks, laughs and claps from the proud mom and their nanny Jane, who looked on nearby.

Confused by the celebratory commotion, the toddler began to cry while sitting in his high chair, with Schumer quickly reassuring him that everything is okay.

"This video was clearly a surprise to us. Getting to experience these first moments with my son makes me feel so lucky," the comedian captioned the clip on Instagram.

Schumer went on to raise awareness for the case of Danroy "DJ" Henry, a Pace University student who was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2010, a killing that has garnered renewed attention this year. "I think of my friend Angela Henry’s son. I would like to ask anyone reading this to google DJ Henry," wrote Schumer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Amy Schumer/Instagram

Last month, Schumer shared an equally adorable home video clip of Gene saying "mom." In the clip, the actress, Fischer and Jane laugh and cheer after Gene says the word, as he smiled at their gleeful reactions.

Schumer goes in for a kiss on the cheek as her little one is then asked again, "Can you say mom?" Then a bit camera shy, Gene doesn't quite repeat the word before the end of the home video.

"The world is burning, but this was a nice moment," Schumer captioned the post on Instagram at the time. "Please make a voting plan and make sure everyone in your phone has a voting plan supermajority.com can help."

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen’s Sons Have Adorable Virtual Playdate on Watch What Happens Live

The mom of one told Ellen DeGeneres last week during her talk show appearance that Gene's first word was in fact "car."

"Actually that is not his first word, I was his second word. His first word is 'car,' which definitely hurt both of our feelings," she said of the sweet "mom" video post. "He loves cars. I don't know, Chris and I don't care about cars, but he is obsessed. Anywhere we go ... he just wants to be in the parking lot, he just wants to look at cars. Which is really convenient because everywhere you go there are cars."

Schumer previously reflected on the ups and downs of her pregnancy, telling PEOPLE in October 2019 that, while it was "terrifying," it was still "worth it." She documented her pregnancy for an HBO Max docuseries titled Expecting Amy.