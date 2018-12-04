Amy Schumer Claims Meghan Markle is Her Nemesis Because They're Pregnant at the Same Time

Amy Schumer may be struggling from a tough pregnancy, but she still hasn’t lost her comical charm!

The 37-year-old I Feel Pretty star sat down with InStyle for a video segment titled “How to Not Give a S— What Anybody Thinks,” which was published on Monday.

During the short clip, Schumer — who announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer in October — joked about being pregnant at the same time as Meghan Markle, referring to the Duchess of Sussex as her “nemesis.”

“Why is she my nemesis?” Schumer asked in the cheeky video. “Because she’s pregnant at the same time as me and not going to let her get away with that.”

Defending her point that everyone is a narcissist, Schumer went on to explain, “So maybe I’m feeling competitive, like, ‘Oh, Meghan looks better than me and she has a tiny small bump and she’s wearing high heels, and I already look 10 months pregnant and I’ve been wearing flats for the last four years.'”

Wrapping up her argument, Schumer quipped that nobody truly cares about her appearance as an expectant mother because people “really only care about themselves.”

This is not the first time that Schumer has drawn wisecracking parallels between her and Markle, 37, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry.

Ahead of her pregnancy announcement, she alluded to the exciting news on her own Instagram feed with a spoof on a Harry and Markle photo.

Days later, the actress shared a topless photo of herself from the back to her Instagram Story, showing her leaning over a toilet with the lid open as a result of morning sickness.

“Markle is in [Fiji] today and #same,” she joked in the writing on the photo, adding, “MILF alert.”

And most recently, in a sweet photo shared to her Instagram Story on Oct. 24, the pregnant comedian looked blissful as she cuddled an adorable newborn baby.

But Schumer couldn’t help but use the opportunity to draw yet another hilarious comparison between the women’s pregnancies.

“Already had the baby. Took me less than 4 months,” Schumer wrote on top of the snuggly snapshot. “Let’s see Meghan do that s—.”

Since the announcement, Schumer has stayed very candid about the difficulties of her pregnancy.

The actress revealed in November that she was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss. As a result, Schumer was forced to postpone show dates from her comedy tour.

“Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester,” she captioned the Instagram shot of her in a hospital bed. “…Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—!”

After recovering from the hospital visit, Schumer shared a graphic video of herself vomiting into a cup while on her way to her stand-up show in Tarrytown, New York, and explained to her fans that some future show dates may need to be rescheduled.

“Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach,” the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram, in the caption to a gallery that also included a photo of her onstage. “…I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate canceling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But I will make up these dates and we will have a great time.”

Just last week, Schumer revealed her struggles in an Instagram post, asking her fans for motivation to get her through the “temporary” health crisis.

“The last few days have been tough. I’m grateful as hell and know it’s temporary but tough just the same,” she wrote in the caption of a photo featuring her dog.

“Please if you don’t mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer,” she continued. “My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too.”