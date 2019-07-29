Amy Schumer Is 'Loving' Her 'Warm,' 'Soft' Body After Baby: 'Grateful to Be Feeling So Strong'

Amy Schumer is fully embracing her body after baby.

The 38-year-old Growing comedian and husband Chris Fischer recently enjoyed a beach day with their son, Gene Attell (whom the couple welcomed on May 5), where Schumer soaked up the sun in a black one-piece swimsuit by Lonely Lingerie.

In the first snapshot the new mom shared to Instagram on Sunday, the family is trailed by their pup, Tati, as they walk up from the ocean. Schumer strolls along the beach with a huge smile on her face while her husband carries their sun-hat-adorned baby boy.

“We’re good,” she captioned the image — the second of which showed Fischer pushing his wife and their dog in a wheelchair over the sand.

One fan left a sweet comment telling Schumer she looked “great” in her swimsuit with “a normal womans body,” to which the star replied, “I am loving my warm soft post-baby body. Grateful to be feeling so strong again!”

Image zoom Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer with son Gene Amy Schumer/ Instagram

Schumer was candid about her struggles while expecting — namely with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness she dealt with throughout her pregnancy that even forced her into the hospital in November.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Amy Schumer's Instagram comments Amy Schumer/ Instagram

Image zoom Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Amy Schumer/ Instagram

RELATED: Porsha Williams Loves Her Post-Baby Body: “I Don’t Put Pressure on Myself”

But the star hasn’t shied away from detailing the less-than-glamorous parts of life after childbirth, either. Last month, the I Feel Pretty actress shared two photographs of herself that showcased the star spending time with her newborn on two separate occasions while wearing her stretchy, white “hospital underwear.”

Schumer addressed critics on Instagram by sharing another pair of snapshots that showed her walking outdoors wearing all black — the second in which she had her shirt pulled up, showing off her cesarean-section scar as she stuck out her tongue and flashed a peace sign to the camera.

“I’m really sorry if I offended anyone with my hospital underwear. Except I’m just kidding. #csection #balmain,” she captioned the clapback post.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Otis Embraces Her Post-Pregnancy Body Three Days After Welcoming Baby: “I Love Every Bit”

In January, four months ahead of Gene’s birth, Schumer revealed she wasn’t letting morning sickness stop her from enjoying some fun in the sun.

The then-pregnant actress and comedian posted a video of herself in a one-piece swimsuit as she ran down the beach in slow motion. She soundtracked the clip with Warrant’s 1990 classic “Cherry Pie” in the background.

Schumer captioned the post, “I puke anything I eat up until 4pm. But then I’m like … ” She also added the hashtags, “#baywatch,” “#eyecandy” and “#DandG.”