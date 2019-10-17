Amy Schumer Reveals She Leans on Famous Mom Friends Like Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Welcoming Son

Since she became a mother to son Gene Attell five months ago, Amy Schumer has been leaning on other mothers to help her acclimate to her new life as a working parent.

Though her support system inherently includes her own husband Chris Fischer and closest friends, the comedic star recently told PEOPLE that actresses with children of their own have been extremely helpful in offering their advice.

“Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been really helpful to me, and my makeup artist who I’ve done a couple movies with, Kyra Panchenko,” Schumer, 38, tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue. “If you ask for what you need with production in our business, people have been really willing, in my case, to help.”

Adds the Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast co-host, “So, when we had rehearsals, it was like, ‘Can you please keep in mind I really would love to be able to see my baby?’ “

“The work is so specific. When you’re shooting something, it’s a 12-hour day, if you’re lucky,” Schumer says. “Leaving the house sometimes before he’s awake and getting home after he’s gone to sleep — that is really challenging.”

The 11-time Emmy winner, who has two grown sons (Charlie, 22, and Henry, 27) with husband Brad Hall, isn’t the only one helping out the I Feel Pretty actress. Other personalities like TV host and mom of three Samantha Bee and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress Amber Tamblyn, who has a 2½-year-old daughter named Marlow Alice, have also extended their respective advice.

Even so, the support for Schumer doesn’t stop there. A few weeks ago, the Trainwreck star posted an Instagram snapshot of herself in a swimsuit in response to Jessica Simpson shedding 100 pounds since giving birth to her third child, daughter Birdie Mae, in March.

“Ok Simpson! Well I’ve lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker,” Schumer captioned it, accompanied by the hashtags “#norush” and “#givememymoneybackkim.”

The singer, actress and fashion designer, 39, was quick to respond with her own cheeky comment: “You’re hot. Size only matters when it comes to men. 😜”

Despite the cute social-media banter, the two stars haven’t formally met. “I just really admire her. Like, just a fun little back-and-forth. We’ve never met, but we’ve spoken on social media and are really encouraging each other,” Schumer tells PEOPLE of Simpson. “I loved what she wrote back to me. I think a lot of women really appreciate her candidness and her strength.”

Though the comedian has only recently joined the mom gang, she’s determined to be the best for baby Gene when asked what kind of mother she’ll be, even though she’s “really fearful” too.

“A lot of my friends have apps where they can track their kid all the time and that seems just as terrifying,” Schumer says. “I’m changing even now as a mother, like month to month, [seeing] how crazy protective you start out. I really don’t know yet. I want to be a good mom.”

