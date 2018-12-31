Mom-to-Be Amy Schumer Is 'Laughing into 2019' After Months of Struggling with 'Tough' Pregnancy

Amy Schumer is taking a dose of her own comedic medicine.

Despite her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, the pregnant actress and comedian is all grins in her latest Instagram post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the black-and-white photo Schumer shared Monday, she is clearly laughing, her eyes closed as she shares a moment with husband Chris Fischer.

“Laughing into 2019 like,” the Trainwreck star, 37, captioned the glowing image. “Photo cred is my main squeeze.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Herself as She’s Hooked Up to an IV

Schumer announced she was expecting her first child with Fischer in October, and since then has been candid about her hospitalization for and struggle with hyperemesis, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

“The last few days have been tough. I’m grateful as hell and know it’s temporary but tough just the same,” she wrote in late November, in the caption of a photo featuring her dog.

Over the weekend, she joked alongside a selfie, “I have felt like I have food poisoning for 5 months but yesterday My body gave me the gift of pooping. The kind you want to take a picture of and send to your sister. So you do and she asks you to please not do that and for all that I am grateful.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Amy Schumer Cancels Texas Tour Stop, Reveals She Has Been Hospitalized with Hyperemesis



On Christmas Day this past Tuesday, the I Feel Pretty star offered an unfiltered peek at pregnancy in a brutally honest Instagram slideshow.

In a video, Schumer could be seen vomiting on the side of a road, noting that she had thrown up some blood. She and Fischer both somberly wished the person behind the camera a merry Christmas.

Also in her photos, Schumer could be seen lying on the floor of a house with her pets as she closed her eyes. “And so this is Christmas,” Schumer wrote alongside the slideshow, adding a Christmas-tree emoji.