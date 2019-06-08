Amy Schumer Jokes She’ll Wear ‘Hospital Underwear for Life’ as She Cuddles with 5-Week-Old Son Gene

Amy Schumer likes to stay comfortable!

It’s almost been five weeks since the actress and comedian, 38, welcomed her first son with husband Chris Fischer, but Schumer is still reaching for her “hospital underwear.”

Poking fun at her glamorous choice of post-pregnancy attire, Schumer shared a pair of photographs of herself on Saturday, that showcased the star spending time with son Gene Attell on two separate occasions while wearing the stretchy white underwear.

In one photo, the mother-son pair appeared to take a nap on the couch together, while in another, Schumer took her son Gene on a walk, pushing her baby boy around in a stroller while wearing the underwear bottoms with a black bra and a pair of sneakers.

“5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!” she captioned the shots.

This isn’t the first time Schumer has shown off her sense of humor while documenting postpartum life.

Two weeks after her son’s arrival, the Trainwreck star shared a photo of herself pumping on a Saturday night.

“Guys what are we doing tonight?” Schumer captioned the photo, in which she wore a pumping top with her hair up and posed straight-faced, holding two bottles.

While celebrating Mother’s Day, Schumer went on to post a funny image of herself grimacing while hooked up to a drip and sitting in a bathroom.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” she captioned the image, which also featured her sister-in-law Molly Fischer.

The past month has also been full of milestones for Schumer.

In addition to celebrating turning 38 last week, she recently celebrated her son’s first bath, sharing a sweet photo of herself and her husband holding their son.

“First bath no problem,” the actress and comedian captioned the photo, which featured her holding her swaddled newborn close as he ate from a bottle. Fischer, meanwhile, stood beside them gazing down at Gene with a proud look on his face – and some stray bathwater still on his shirt.

Since welcoming her son, Schumer also returned to the stage for the first time, though she later faced criticism by fans who believed it “too soon” for her to be heading back to work.

Taking the high road, Schumer went on to address the critics by “sending out love.”

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she wrote alongside a post that featured the star sitting in bed in her underwear wearing a pumping bra.