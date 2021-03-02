Last month, Amy Schumer revealed that her nanny, Jane, had left to focus on her studies

Amy Schumer Jokes She Is ‘Doing Really Well’ without Childcare in Messy Kitchen Video

Amy Schumer is still getting used to life without a nanny.

On Monday night, the comedian, 39, shared a hilariously relatable video from her messy kitchen, joking that she and her husband Chris Fischer were "rocking" life as parents without childcare.

"Yeah, actually, like we were worried about not having childcare but we're actually like doing really well — and I think we're a lot more capable of a lot more than we realized we were," Schumer said sarcastically while standing in the middle of a cluttered kitchen as her husband recorded her.

In the video, the couple's kitchen is visibly littered with containers of baby food, dirty dishes, and bottles, as trash overflows on the counter.

"All this helped [us] grow because we don't need it," Schumer added, while Fischer, 41, could be heard laughing behind the camera.

Last month, the I Feel Pretty star first revealed to fans that her nanny Jane, who was quarantining with Schumer and Fischer while caring for their son Gene David, 21 months, had left to focus on her studies.

"We have evolved to having no child care. 😱 Love to Jane who is focusing on her studies," Schumer wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted post. "Any tips for cutting a toddlers nails? We are strugglin! Also thanks to @evamendes for posting a bunch of great accounts to follow for toddlers check out her page for the list!"

In January 2020, Schumer celebrated her nanny with an Instagram selfie of the pair using matching face masks.

"This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy. I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin," she captioned the post at the time.

Prior to that, in October 2019, Schumer opened up to PEOPLE about going back to work after welcoming her first child.