Amy Schumer Jokes About Her 'Dead Wrong' Parenting Instincts After Son's Naming Gaffe

Amy Schumer is not afraid to poke fun of herself as a mom.

The comedian, 39, got candid about her parenting instincts on Wednesday during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, saying that they are "dead wrong" after originally giving her 21-month-old son the name Gene Attell — which many thought sounded like the word "genital."

"You don't know how good you're going to be a parent. I got some nice advice from Natalie Portman, who was like, 'You have more instincts that you know you have.' And what I'm finding is that Natalie Portman is a huge liar," she joked to host Seth Meyers.

"Because so far my instincts are just dead wrong," Schumer continued, explaining that she and husband Chris Fischer "sneak out" of the house whenever they leave Gene with a nanny, even though a parenting books she's been reading advises against that.

"I mean, not to mention that we did name him ― you know, by accident ― 'genital,' " the Trainwreck star added of her son.

Schumer changed her son's name to Gene David but initially, his middle name was Attell as he was named after the star's comedian and friend Dave Attell. She revealed in April that she had officially changed her son's moniker after realizing that it sounded similar to the word "genital."

When asked about her naming gaffe on Late Night, Schumer said that she now "can never make fun of another kid's name."

"You know, when a celebrity has a baby and they name it something stupid, you can't be like, 'Nice name, idiot,'" she quipped. "Because it's like, 'Well, what did you name your kid, Amy?' "

Schumer first spoke about her son's name change on an episode of her Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast last year, noting that her child's original full name, Gene Attell Fischer, had sounded like "genital fisher."

The actress and Fischer, 41, changed Gene's middle name to hit "two stones," as a reference Attell's first name and Schumer's father, Gordon Schumer, whose middle name is David.

Speaking about her son's original name, Schumer later told Howard Stern's SiriusXM show that she didn't realize her oversight until after a month Gene was born.

"You're like the new parents, just kind of tired and in ecstasy. And then ― I don't know if some troll on the internet or somebody ― and I read it, and I was like, 'Oh my god,' " she recalled.

"Me ― who's like, a filthy person ― it never dawned on me," Schumer said. "All the blood rushed to my head and I was like 'Chris!' "