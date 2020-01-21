Amy Schumer Cuddles with Son Gene and Jokes: ‘Milk on the Counter and Nobody Gets Hurt’

Amy Schumer is once again getting candid about the realities of parenting.

On Monday, the actress and comedian shared a new Instagram photo of herself cuddling son Gene Attell. In the hilarious snap, the 8½-month-old, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer, appeared to be grabbing his mother’s tongue in his hand while she held him.

“Put the milk on the counter and nobody gets hurt,” Schumer, 38, joked in the caption.

Over the weekend, the I Feel Pretty star, who recently revealed she is undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), opened up about motherhood and expanding her family during a one-on-one talk with Oprah Winfrey as part of the TV mogul’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, presented by Weight Watchers.

“I really have had a beautiful experience having a baby,” Schumer told Winfrey. “You know, it’s different for everybody. But I really have to recommend if you’ve got the resources to have a baby, have a baby.”

“It’s been so life-changing for me. And I really like the guy,” Schumer affectionately added, before noting she’d love to have a daughter. “I picture us all on the beach together. And teaching maybe a little girl how to play volleyball.”

Earlier this month, Schumer revealed that she felt “really run down and emotional” after starting IVF.

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do,” she wrote in an Instagram post, which featured a photo of her bruised abdomen from hormone injections. “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Two days later, Schumer thanked her fans for the influx of advice, saying that she is “staying positive” throughout the process.

“I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a doctor’s office, adding that hearing others share their stories of IVF was helping her “more than you can imagine.”

The star has remained candid about her IVF journey, recently sharing two hilarious videos of herself talking to her husband after her egg retrieval procedure.

Schumer was hospitalized in November 2018 with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness, which continued into her third trimester.

But despite her difficult pregnancy, Schumer has found it all to be worth it. In a post shared just a few days before the new year, the actress wrote, “This has been by far the best year of my life and I spent half of it vomiting every day.”