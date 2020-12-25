Amy Schumer Posts a Follow-Up Hilaria Baldwin Family Photo After Body-Shaming Controversy

Amy Schumer previously made light of a photo of Hilaria Baldwin showing off her post-baby body while holding her newborn son Edu

The comedian posted a photo of the Baldwin family to her Instagram, pretending that the picture was actually of herself, husband Chris Fischer and their 19-month-old son Gene David.

"Chris and I had such a beautiful day with the kids," Schumer teased in the caption of the photo.

Many of Schumer's followers found her post hilarious, including Alec's 25-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"Why did I comment on this as if this were Hilaria’s account!! 'Lol miss you guys!!'" she teased.

Broad City star Ilana Glazer also replied, "lol amy!!! 🤣🤣🤣"

The comedian's post comes a few days after she received a backlash after jokingly sharing another snap of Hilaria on her Instagram and passing the photo off as her own.

The Mom Brain podcast co-host, 36, shared a snapshot of herself holding her baby boy Edu in her arms while posing in underwear on Instagram. Hilaria joked in the caption that she "can't stop smelling this baby."

Schumer later re-posted the photo of Hilaria and Edu on her on Instagram feed, joking in the caption, "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."

The Trainwreck star, 39, has since deleted the post from her page.

On Tuesday, Hilaria posted a video statement on Instagram addressing Schumer's repost and the negative notes that began to pour into the comment section, criticizing Hilaria's post-baby appearance.

In the clip, Baldwin explained that she appreciates jokes and loves "making fun of myself," but had a "concern with it" when she said it "seemed to spiral out of control ... getting into a place of body-shaming."

"Now, does it hurt my feelings if some people out there who I don't even know are critiquing why I might post a photo? If I had looked differently would I have posted that photo? I sure hope so," she said. "Because I love looking at photos, supporting our bodies, our temple that we live in 24/7 — I love it. Doesn't matter what you look like, I love it. If you're honoring yourself and you're celebrating yourself, I love it."

Baldwin continued by expressing that "body inclusivity" should be for all shapes and sizes.

"There's like the whole thing of 'Oh, moms don't look like that' — some moms do. This mom does. And I am included in the inclusivity. ... This is what I look like, you know? I come from smaller people, I have been a fitness person my entire life, and there you go. Period, end of story. There's no need that I need to apologize for that, just as there's no need that anyone else needs to apologize for what they look and their life story. That's it."

"Body inclusivity, that means everybody. Every shape, size — everything," said Baldwin, later adding, "2020, we've had so much negativity over the past year. Stop. We're better together. ... Let's be a little bit kinder."