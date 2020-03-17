Amy Schumer Helps Son Gene, 10 Months, Practice Walking: 'Nailing It'

Amy Schumer is helping coach her toddler on how to put one foot in front of the other.

On Monday, the I Feel Pretty actress, 38, shared adorable footage of her 10-month-old son Gene Attell, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer, as he practiced walking on his own — with his mom close by, of course!

In the clip, simply captioned “Nailing it” by the comedian, Schumer’s husband assists Gene as he walks upright in a park, eventually letting go to test his solo stepping abilities as their family’s dog looks on.

Wearing his bulky winter coat, Gene squeals with excitement before toppling over, his mom quick to help him back to his feet to try once again.

Just three months after welcoming her first child, Schumer posted an update to fans in August about becoming a mom, writing on Instagram that while it can be “nuts,” parenthood has been rewarding.

“I want to recommend being a parent if you can,” she wrote in a caption at the time.

RELATED: From Breastfeeding Woes to IVF Bruises: Every Time Amy Schumer Got Candid About Motherhood on Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Amy Schumer with son Gene, January Amy Schumer Instagram

RELATED: Amy Schumer Posts Sweet Tribute to Son Gene’s Nanny Alongside Fun Twinning Selfie in Face Masks

In October, Schumer opened up about her anxieties about returning to work with a newborn at home, telling PEOPLE about how she balances life as a parent while resuming her career, which includes her podcast and upcoming Hulu series.

“It’s empowering. It’s like you get a piece of yourself back, but it is hard,” said Schumer at the time. “I’m just so fortunate, you know? ‘Cause a lot of people have it a lot harder.”

At the time, the Trainwreck star shared a heartfelt Instagram post discussing the difficulty in and mixed feelings she had about going back to work as a new mother.

“I’m feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach. It’s felt good to be back at work,” she said in the post. “A couple days I’ve cried from missing [Gene]. But it’s mostly good to be back, and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more.”