Amy Schumer Shares Photo of Herself & Husband Chris Fischer After Giving Son His ‘First Bath’

So fresh and so clean!

Amy Schumer shared a sweet photograph on Friday night, documenting her and husband Chris Fischer’s first time giving their 2-week-old son Gene Attell a bath.

In the image, which was taken after Gene had been washed and dried off, the 37-year-old actress and comedian cradled her newborn — who was all swaddled up in a tiny white towel — while feeding him from a bottle. Standing by her side, Fischer glanced down adoringly at the couple’s baby boy.

“First bath no problem,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Of course, while their son was nice and dry after his bath, both Schumer and her husband got pretty wet during the activity.

Never one to gloss over the less glamorous aspects of motherhood, the snapshot shows the proud parents standing by their son in their damp clothes.

Image zoom Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer and son Gene Amy Schumer/Instagram

The sweet post came shortly after Schumer, who gave birth to her baby boy on May 5, faced criticism from some of her social media followers for returning to work “too soon” after Gene’s arrival.

Last weekend, Schumer performed her first stand-up set since becoming a mother, and while many famous friends supported her with congratulatory messages, she also received criticism from some of her social media followers.

While the Trainwreck star didn’t initially address any of the naysayers directly, she did respond to a few of her famous pals, like Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife, writer and producer Molly McNearney.

“And … here comes the mom shaming … ughh,” wrote mother of two McNearney, 41, to which Schumer jokingly replied, “I’ve always wanted to be mom shamed!!!!”

Several days later, the new mom went on to address her critics, choosing to kill them with kindness and send them “love” instead of slamming them.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she captioned the photo, which saw the star sitting on a bed in underwear and a pumping bra.

Image zoom Amy Schumer Instagram/Amy Schumer

Using her signature humor, the comedian also added the hashtags #tinystairs, a reference to the pet stairs next to her bed, and #schumerpumprules, a play on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.

Just like during her pregnancy, which was plagued with persistent nausea as a result of hyperemesis gravidarum, Schumer has been open about both the highs and lows of new motherhood.

On Mother’s Day, she kept it real with a funny Instagram photo that featured her grimacing while hooked up to a drip and sitting in a bathroom.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” she captioned the image, which also featured her sister-in-law Molly Fischer holding Gene.

Image zoom Amy Schumer, Molly Fischer and baby Gene Amy Schumer/Instagram

Image zoom Amy Schume and son Gene Amy Schumer/Instagram

While continuing to document postpartum life, last week, the comedian also shared a picture of herself pumping as she joked about her exciting Saturday night plans.

“Guys what are we doing tonight?” she captioned the snap, where she wore a pumping top with her hair up and posed straight-faced, holding two bottles.