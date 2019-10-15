Amy Schumer’s Adorable 5-Month-Old Son Gene Gets ‘a Million Kisses’ During Set Visit

Amy Schumer had a special visitor on set this week — her baby boy, Gene Attell!

After recently opening up about her experience returning to work after giving birth to her first child, the comedian, 38, looked as happy as ever as she smooched her 5-month-old son during a quick filming break.

The star shared an adorable video to Instagram Monday, introducing Gene to her coworkers and giving him lots of love.

“Set visit for a million kisses,” she captioned the sweet clip.

In the video, the actress’ colleagues can’t help but gush over Gene and his smiles, cooing phrases of “aw” and “hi Gene” in the background.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Candidly Opens Up About Being ‘Afraid’ to Return to Work After Welcoming Son Gene

Schumer’s social media followers couldn’t get enough of the cute clip either.

“I need to hold Gene right this minute,” commented Savannah Guthrie.

“Omg squishy ❤️❤️,” chimed reality star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Ashley Graham added, “He’s so precious!!!!!!!”

“Mama,” Chelsea Handler replied.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Marks Going ‘Back to Work’ with Sleepy Snapshot Alongside Son Gene, 3 Months

Before returning to work, Schumer opened up about the hardships of going back to set with a candid Instagram post.

The comedian shared two adorable photos of herself cradling Gene, five months to the day that she and husband Chris Fischer welcomed him.

“Five months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts,” Schumer wrote. “I’m feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach. It’s felt good to be back at work.”

“I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old,” the mom of one added. “A couple days I’ve cried from missing him. But it’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more.”

“I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience. 🥰,” Schumer wrote, concluding her post by asking her followers what their experience was like returning to work after giving birth.

A number of celebrity moms commented on Schumer’s post and shared similar stories, including Debra Messing, Ramona Singer, Drew Barrymore, and Ali Fedotowsky.

“I didn’t care about anything. Everything seemed trivial if it wasn’t about my kids. But after time, things fall into the new place. Not the old. Old is gone. Forever changed by a love that is indescribable!” Barrymore commented. “And it just seems to get better and better every day! I am no longer interested in myself as me. It’s being their mom. That’s who I am now. Your [sic] are such a cool person Amy! Your kid is gonna he [sic] so proud of you!”

Schumer initially returned to the stage to perform a stand-up set two weeks after giving birth, following which she faced criticism from some of her social media followers, who claimed she had returned to work “too soon” after her baby boy’s arrival.

Instead of slamming the shamers, Schumer responded with kindness by “sending love” their way, along with a photo of herself sitting on a bed in underwear and a pumping bra, rubbing her eye as she pumped breast milk.