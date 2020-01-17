Amy Schumer, Gabrielle Union & More Celebrities Who've Opened Up About Their Emotional IVF Journeys

The Cravings author and husband John Legend tried for years to get pregnant before turning to IVF. They eventually welcomed daughter Luna in 2016, followed by son Miles in 2018 — but the process was challenging, and Teigen has long been outspoken about her experience in hopes of normalizing the conversation for other women struggling with infertility.

“There are so many different factors that go into being able to conceive a baby. The [IVF] process really makes you appreciate that,” she said in a 2018 interview with The Cut. “But it’s also easy to grow resentful of how easy it is for some people, when you’re literally mixing your own powders and chemicals to inject into your belly, shoving progesterone up there.”

“You hear stories about IVF working the first try. But you’ll hear a lot more stories about when it takes a few times. Ours didn’t work the first time, and it was devastating,” she shared. “You realize that a lot of it is luck, and you can’t blame things on yourself. It’s so easy to try to figure out what you might have done ‘wrong’ and do the opposite the next time. The first round I did of IVF, when it didn’t work, I remember thinking, Oh, I was on my feet too much, and that’s why. You just look for anything to blame, especially yourself. I think hearing stories is just really important. You realize there’s no right way to do it, or right way to react.”