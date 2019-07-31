Amy Schumer Teams Up with Frida Mom to Launch Postpartum Care for Women — See the Products

Image zoom Ashley Graham (L) and Amy Schumer Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Amy Schumer has a message for new moms wading through the post-childbirth phase: We’re all in this together.

The actress and comedian — who welcomed her first child, son Gene Attell, on May 5 — has been extremely candid about the difficulties of the postpartum period, which is often referred to as the “fourth trimester” of pregnancy.

And now, Schumer, 38, has teamed up with Frida to help introduce a collection of products aimed at new mothers post-delivery. Called Frida Mom, the line includes soothing items like instant ice maxi pads, healing foam (as opposed to spray), witch hazel cooling pad liners, mesh underwear for vaginal and cesarean section deliveries and more.

The Trainwreck star spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about her partnership with the new initiative, which she helped launch Tuesday night at a dinner event in New York City alongside stars like Ashley Graham, Arianna Huffington and Daphne Oz, plus Frida founder and CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn.

“My pregnancy was so bad that my c-section almost felt like a breeze and I felt fine after,” Schumer, who struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum during her entire gestation period, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Now I feel like I can do anything. I was gutted, literally.”

“Nothing can prepare you for childbirth and what comes after,” she continues. “I’m grateful for women like Chelsea Hirschhorn, the Founder and CEO of Fridababy and Frida Mom, who is creating affordable tools to help postpartum women feel like humans while trying to raise humans.”

“I’m so into my baby and I’m coming out of this [experience] with so much. I want to advocate for the mothers. Whatever you have to do to survive, just do it,” she adds. “The way that women reached out to me … women really want to help you and hold your hand through the experience.”

Since welcoming baby Gene with husband Chris Fischer, the Growing comedian has been an open book about her postpartum journey, including her decision to wear her mesh hospital underwear at home and return to the stage two weeks after giving birth — two things she has clapped back at criticism over.

Her opinion on advice about caring for a newborn during the postpartum recovery period? “Don’t push your s— on other people,” Schumer quips to PEOPLE.

Image zoom From L to R: Ashley Graham, Chelsea Hirschhorn, Amy Schumer and Arianna Huffington Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The new mom says that the moment she laid eyes on Gene for the first time was “insane” and “the best moment of my life,” going on to recall, “Everyone’s in your face like ‘Oh my God, you’re having a baby,’ and you’re like, ‘Relax, a lot of people have babies.’ “

“But then you have your own and hold them and realize that it’s actually the most incredible thing in the world,” Schumer admits to PEOPLE.

In addition to providing new moms with items targeted to their physical recovery after childbirth, the company is donating Frida Mom and Fridababy products to Jessica Seinfeld‘s nonprofit the GOOD+Foundation, which “works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family,” according to its website.

Frida Mom‘s various products are available individually or in a convenient Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit. The kit includes 11 pieces (10 products, plus a toilet-top caddy) and retails for $50 on amazon.com and target.com, as well as in select Target stores. You can also snag the brand’s Hospital Packing Kit for $100 on amazon.com.