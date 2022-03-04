Amy Schumer Says She Doesn't 'Have a Preference' Whether Son Gene Is Diagnosed with Autism

Amy Schumer speaks candidly about how she would feel if her son Gene is diagnosed with autism, which husband Chris Fischer was diagnosed with as an adult

Amy Schumer is explaining why she is "not hoping either way" that her son Gene David is on the autism spectrum like his dad Chris Fischer.

During a new episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, the 40-year-old comedian speaks candidly about how she would feel if her 2½-year-old son was diagnosed with autism. Schumer's husband Fischer, 42, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as an adult, which she revealed during her Netflix special Growing in 2019.

"I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism," Schumer tells Handler of her son. "Parents have different journeys with this. Having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination difficult. But if Gene does wind up having ASD, I'm not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting, I'm not hoping either way."

"Most of my favorite people are on the spectrum," she continues.

"He's 2½ and I think they don't diagnose children until maybe 6 at the earliest I think. You can see some signs but the diagnosis doesn't come until later and I can say honestly I don't have a preference either way," adds Schumer. "You just want your kids to be healthy and happy."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ASD can be detected at 18 months or younger and diagnoses by experienced professionals can be "considered very reliable" by age 2. However, many children do not receive final diagnoses until older, the CDC reports.

The Trainwreck star previously shared her thoughts on the topic in August 2019 when an Instagram user commented on one of her posts asking how she "cope[s] with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum …"

Amy Schumer Gets Super Relatable About Feeling 'in Love and Scared' as a Mom: 'Heaven on Earth' Credit: Amy Schumer/Instagram

Schumer didn't miss a beat in her reply, writing, "How I cope? I don't see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I've ever met. He's kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn't like that?"

The I Feel Pretty actress went on to vow that she would "pay attention and try and provide" her son "with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents."

"I'd be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang theory and Nascar, not if he has ASD," Schumer joked in conclusion.

Schumer welcomed her first child in May 2019 with Fischer, whom she married in February 2018.

While revealing in March 2019 that Fischer had ASD, she explained that she "knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine," and that the chef "was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's."