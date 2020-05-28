"I'm so excited!" Amy Schumer shares of her pregnancy with son Gene in her upcoming HBO Max documentary

Tears of Joy! Amy Schumer Shares the Moment She Learned She Was Pregnant in Expecting Amy

Amy Schumer is taking fans into her world, including the moment she learned she was pregnant with son Gene.

The comedian, 38, released the trailer for her upcoming three-part HBO Max documentary Expecting Amy on Thursday, in which she shares a clip of herself crying tears of joy after learning she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

"I found out two days ago that I was pregnant," Schumer tearfully says to the camera in selfie footage.

"I'm so excited," she adds, wiping a tear from her eye.

Beginning with the day she found out she was pregnant to the birth of her child, Schumer will share all the challenges she experienced, including hospitalizations and her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe pregnancy side effect that, she says, felt like having food poisoning for nine months. (Schumer has since been open about the condition, calling for more research into treating it.)

"Women are warriors, every one of us. And I hope sharing my story brings more awareness to the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth," Schumer previously said in a statement about her series.

In addition, the Amy Schumer Learns to Cook star will take audiences behind-the-scenes as she prepares for a stand-up special on her comedy tour for which she does 60 shows in 42 cities. And she's not alone on the road trip.

Along with their dog Tatiana, Schumer and Fischer document intimate moments of their relationship, including never-before-seen clips of their surprise wedding in February 2018.

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, in front of guests Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade.