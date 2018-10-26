Amy Schumer Calls Her Baby on the Way 'My Precious' as She Cradles Her Growing Bump

Amy Schumer is embracing her pregnancy!

On Friday, the 37-year-old I Feel Pretty star, who recently revealed she’s expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump during an outing.

“My precious,” Schumer captioned the image, seemingly making a reference to Gollum’s infamous line from Lord of the Rings.

The sweet image comes just a couple days after Schumer joked that she already gave birth.

In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the comedian looked blissful as she cuddled an adorable newborn baby.

“Already had the baby. Took me less than 4 months. Let’s see Megan do that s—,” Schumer wrote, poking fun at Meghan Markle, who is also expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry and announced it ahead of their royal tour of Australia.

And on Tuesday, Schumer made another joke about Meghan when she shared a candid photo of herself from the back to her Instagram Stories, showing her leaning over a toilet with the lid open.

“Markle is in [Fiji] today and #same,” she joked in the writing on the photo, adding, “MILF alert.”

Schumer even incorporated Meghan and Prince Harry into her pregnancy announcement by photoshopping her and her husband’s face over the royal couple.

For the exciting announcement, Schumer had her friend Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise share it via Instagram Stories.

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise.”

Yellin added, “Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”