Amy Schumer Addresses Critics Who Slammed Her for Returning to Work Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Image zoom Amy Schumer and son Gene Amy Schumer Instagram

Amy Schumer is dealing with mom shaming the way she handles many things in her life: by leveraging her signature humor.

The new mom — who gave birth to her first child, son Gene Attell, on May 5 — was at the receiving end of criticism from some of her social-media followers after she returned to the stage for the first time since Gene’s arrival and performed a stand-up set on Sunday night.

While most comments were positive and supportive toward Schumer, 37, others slammed the comedian for returning to work two weeks after giving birth.

“Already???? That’s insane!!! And inhumane. Contract or not you need to be allowed at least 6 weeks for maternity,” one comment read, while another fan posted a shocked-face emoji alongside the message, “Take some time.”

“I’m sorry. What?! Didn’t you birth a human like 5 minutes ago?” a third wrote.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Amy Schumer's Instagram comments Amy Schumer/Instagram

RELATED: Amy Schumer Thanks Doula After Baby Gene’s Birth: “I Threw Up Violently, Felt Sick Mostly Every Day of My Pregnancy”

While the Trainwreck star didn’t address any of the naysayers directly, she did respond to a few of her famous pals, like Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife, writer and producer Molly McNearney.

“And … here comes the mom shaming … ughhhhhhhhhhh,” wrote mother of two McNearney, 41, to which Schumer jokingly replied, “I’ve always wanted to be mom shamed!!!!”

“Every room is a pump room if you put your mind to it,” she further quipped in response to Jessica Yellin expressing that she “can only imagine what a pump room looks like at a comedy club.”

Another follower enthused, “You can’t keep a good woman down!” Schumer’s powerful response? “Oh no, you can’t.”

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer Shares Late Night Selfie with Son: “New Kid, Who Dis?”







Just like in her pregnancy, which was plagued with persistent nausea as a result of hyperemesis gravidarum, Schumer has been open about both the joys and tough parts of new motherhood.

On Mother’s Day, she kept it real with a funny Instagram photo that featured her grimacing while hooked up to a drip and sitting in a bathroom.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” she captioned the image, which also featured her sister-in-law Molly Fischer holding Gene.

On Saturday, the comedian shared a picture of herself pumping. “Guys what are we doing tonight?” she captioned the snap, where she wore a pumping top with her hair up and posed straight-faced, holding two bottles.