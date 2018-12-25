Pregnant Amy Schumer Marks Her First Christmas as a Mom-to-Be by Vomiting on the Side of a Road

Amy Schumer is dreaming of a healthier Christmas.

On Tuesday, the I Feel Pretty star, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, offered a candid peek at pregnancy in a brutally honest Instagram slideshow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video, Schumer can be seen vomiting on the side of a road, noting that she had thrown up some blood. She and Fischer both somberly wished the person behind the camera a merry Christmas.

Also in her photos, Schumer can be seen lying on the floor of a house with her pets as she closed her eyes.

“And so this is Christmas,” Schumer wrote alongside the slideshow with a Christmas tree emoji.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Pregnant Amy Schumer Shows Off Bump While Joking, ‘Does This Baby Make Me Look Fat?’

In more lighthearted slideshow entries, Schumer cuddled with a pup on the couch, and she laughed as Missy Elliott‘s “Work It” provided background music for a dance party.

In November, Schumer was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a form of acute morning sickness. She returned to her work days later in New Jersey. In December, she posted a picture of herself attached to an IV.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Schumer has shared vomiting videos before as she documents a pregnancy that she has called “tough.”

In November, she posted a video of herself throwing up en route to her New York stand-up show to explain why she has had to cancel some shows.

Then in December, she posted another video in which she said, “I thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom.”