Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Have 1 Embryo Following Round of IVF: 'We Feel Lucky'

Amy Schumer is continuing to be open about undergoing in vitro fertilization.

The actress and comedian, 38, made a happy announcement over the weekend that she and husband Chris Fischer successfully got one embryo following their round of IVF.

“Hey! So ivf went like this for us,” Schumer wrote alongside a smiling selfie. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right?”

“For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?” the mom of one added.

As many of her followers have been so generous in sharing their IVF stories with her, Schumer wanted to repay their kindness by continuing to be open about her own.

“I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down,” she wrote. “So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you.”

“Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process,” she added.

The news came one day after Schumer celebrated Valentine’s Day with her husband with a cheeky message.

“Baby without you I’m nothing,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m your ride or die. Anybody steps to you they’ll get smacked. I love having sex with you too. It’s about twice a week now which is pretty good.”

“Sorry I caught what our son had and had diarrhea on our anniversary and that I’m puking on valentines,” she said, referencing their 9-month-old son Gene Attell.

Opening up about her IVF journey last month, Schumer expressed gratitude for those who had shared their stories and advice with her.

“Thank you ladies and a few gentleman,” she wrote. “Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love!”

Schumer went on to reflect on some of the lessons she had learned, which included ways to help deal with the bruising on her stomach from receiving hormone injections.

“I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises,” she wrote. “To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other.”

Schumer’s decision to undergo IVF came following her difficult pregnancy with son Gene, which included hospitalization for hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that Kate Middleton also experienced in all three of her pregnancies.