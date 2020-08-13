"We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now," she says

Amy Schumer Says She 'Can't be Pregnant Ever Again' After Giving Birth to Son Gene

Amy Schumer is a happy mother of one — and it might stay that way.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at this week's Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Schumer opens up about her plans for expanding her family.

Schumer, 39, shares son Gene David, 15 months, with husband Chris Fischer, and the actress had previously been open about undergoing in vitro fertilization, telling fans that the couple secured at least one embryo following their first round of IVF.

"We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me," she says. "I don't think I could ever do IVF again."

And with IVF out of the picture, Schumer has reconciled with the idea of not being able to carry any future children.

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she said. "We thought about a surrogate. but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

For now, Schumer is enjoying every moment she has with her son.

"Life is so much more beautiful," she says of motherhood. "He's the best thing in my life."

In her HBO Max documentary titled Expecting Amy, the comedian tracked her first pregnancy, as well as her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe pregnancy side effect that, she said, felt like having food poisoning for nine months.

Sharing an update in February, Schumer thanked her followers for sharing their personal IVF stories, writing on Instagram that she wanted to "send love and strength" to all "warrior women" who go through the path to parenthood.

"I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down," she wrote at the time. "So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you."

Schumer added: "Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process."