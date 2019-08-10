Amy Schumer Calls Parenting 'Nuts': 'I Want to Recommend Being a Parent If You Can'

Amy Schumer is loving being a new mom — even if parenting can be a little crazy at times.

Over the weekend, the comedian, 38, posted a photo of herself and husband Chris Fischer, which was taken after the pair played “doubles volleyball” together.

“Three months after a C playing doubles volleyball for 90 minutes!” she captioned the selfie. “I feel so strong!”

Schumer went on to list of some of the top things she’s recommending these days, including New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino’s new book Trick Mirror and Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which she described as “very fun.”

Saving the best for last, Schumer wrote that she wanted “to recommend being a parent if you can.”

“It’s nuts,” she added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Shares New Photo of 7-Week-Old Son Gene: ‘Always Down for a Nap and a Good Cry’

Schumer, who welcomed her first child, son Gene Attell, with Fischer on May 5, has been extremely candid about the difficulties of the postpartum period, which is often referred to as the “fourth trimester” of pregnancy.

“Nothing can prepare you for childbirth and what comes after,” she told PEOPLE last month at the launch of Frida Mom, a line with products aimed at new mothers post-delivery.

Image zoom Amy Schumer and son Gene Amy Schumer/Instagram

Image zoom Amy Schumer and son Gene Amy Schumer/Instagram

Fully embracing her body after baby, the actress and comedian posted a group photo from a beach trip in July that showed her smiling on the beach in a black one-piece swimsuit by Lonely Lingerie while her husband carried their sun-hat-adorned baby boy.

“We’re good,” she captioned the image — the second of which showed Fischer pushing his wife and their dog in a wheelchair over the sand.

Image zoom (L-R) Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer and son Gene Amy Schumer/ Instagram

In response to a commenter who wrote that Schumer looked “great” in her swimsuit with “a normal womans body,” the star wrote that she is “loving my warm soft post-baby body.”

“Grateful to be feeling so strong again!” she added.

Schumer struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness, throughout her pregnancy.

Last month, the comedian also celebrated another milestone in her postpartum journey: getting her period again.

“First period in a year,” Schumer triumphantly captioned a slideshow of images that showed her and Fischer cozying up together on the beach, adding dozens of red-colored emojis as well as a trio of tornados.