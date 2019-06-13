Amy Schumer Jokes She's 'Sorry' for Hospital-Underwear Photos — and Shows Off C-Section Scar

Amy Schumer is not apologizing for her body after baby — but she’s having fun with the unsolicited comments about it in the meantime.

Five weeks after giving birth to her first child, son Gene Attell, the actress and comedian shared two photographs of herself this past weekend that showcased the star spending time with her newborn on two separate occasions while wearing her stretchy white “hospital underwear.”

And on Wednesday, Schumer, 38, addressed critics on Instagram by sharing another pair of snapshots that showed her walking outdoors wearing all black — the second in which she had her shirt pulled up, showing off her cesarean-section scar as she stuck out her tongue and flashed a peace sign to the camera.

“I’m really sorry if I offended anyone with my hospital underwear. Except I’m just kidding. #csection #balmain,” she captioned the clapback post.

Atop the same images on her Instagram Story, the I Feel Pretty star wrote, “I want to apologize to anyone I offended with my hospital underwear post … Major apologies from me and my C!”

Poking fun at her glamorous choice of post-pregnancy attire, Schumer shared the original photos on Saturday that showed the mother-son pair bonding as she was dressed down without pants.

In one snapshot, the duo appeared to take a nap on the couch together, while in another, Schumer took Gene on a walk, pushing her baby boy around in a stroller while wearing the underwear bottoms with a black bra and sneakers.

“5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!” she captioned the images.

This is hardly the first time Schumer has been at the receiving end of mom-shaming comments since welcoming her son with husband Chris Fischer on May 5.

After she returned to the stage for the first time two weeks after giving birth, she faced backlash from fans who believed it “too soon” for her to be heading back to work.

Taking the high road, the Growing comedian went on to address her critics by “sending out love.”

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she wrote alongside a post that featured the star sitting in bed in her underwear, wearing a pumping bra.