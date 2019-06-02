Amy Schumer Celebrates First Birthday as a Mom as She Cuddles Up to 4-Week-Old Son Gene

Amy Schumer is celebrating her birthday the best way she knows how — quality time with son Gene Attell!

The new mom turned 38 on Saturday, and revealed on social media she spent the day cuddled up in bed with Gene, whom she welcomed May 5 with husband Chris Fischer.

“This s— is [bananas],’ Schumer captioned the post, which featured her lying in bed under the covers with Gene, a plate of food and her dog.

The photo was a hit with Schumer’s famous pals, including Miley Cyrus, who commented, “That looks soooo comfy,” and Julianne Moore, who wrote, “I love it!”

Josh Charles, meanwhile, appeared to pick up on Schumer’s reference to Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” finishing out her caption’s line with, “B-A-N-A-N-A-S.”

The Trainwreck star celebrated the “best birthday ever” with a hilarious photo of party-goers that were actually complete strangers.

“Today was the best birthday ever! I’m not in this picture and I don’t know these people but it was such a nice birthday,” she captioned the post.

Amy Schumer, Gene Attell, Chris Fischer Amy Schumer/Instagram

The past month has been full of milestones for Schumer, who has documented many of her first mom moments on social media – even the less glamorous ones.

Last week, the star shared a sweet photo taken just after she and Fischer gave Gene his first bath.

“First bath no problem,” she captioned the photo, which featured her holding her swaddled newborn close as he ate from a bottle. Fischer, meanwhile, stood beside them gazing down at Gene with a proud look on his face – and some stray bathwater still on his shirt.

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/Instagram

The post came weeks after Schumer kept it real on Mother’s Day by sharing a photo of her sitting in a bathroom while hooked up to a drip.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” she wrote on the snap, which featured sister-in-law Molly Fischer holding Gene.

Amy Schumer Instagram/Amy Schumer

Schumer returned to stand-up comedy for the first time since giving birth earlier this month, though she was later criticized by fans who believed it “too soon” for her to be heading back to work after welcoming her son.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she addressed the critics on Instagram, captioning a post that featured her sitting in bed in her underwear wearing a pumping bra.