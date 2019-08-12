Summertime Sandy Snuggles! Amy Schumer Has Beach Day with 3-Month-Old Son Gene

It was a day of sandy snuggles on Sunday for Amy Schumer and her 3-month-old son, Gene Attell.

The 38-year-old Growing comedian and her only child — whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer — spent a sun-soaked day at the beach, according to photos Schumer shared with her 9.3 million followers on Instagram.

In both shots — one on Schumer’s main feed and another on her Story — the mother-son duo looked inseparable.

Gene locked eyes with the camera in each photo, smiling as he rested on his mother’s chest in one picture and laying on his back in Schumer’s lap in the other.

The baby boy sported a white, short-sleeve, sailboat-printed onesie and a matching blue boat hat.

Schumer and Fisher welcomed son Gene in early May. Since then, the I Feel Pretty actress has been open about the highs and lows of being a new mom, often sharing photos of her newborn to social media.

In the caption on her Sunday post, Schumer asked fans if they’d be interested in seeing even more.

“Would anyone be interested in seeing a docu series of my pregnancy and birth?” she asked.

Many of her followers, including her famous friends, responded positively.

“YES x A MILLION!” wrote Elle King while Lala Anthony added, “I would!”

“Of course! But at the very least keep posting pix of that little treasure!” said Lisa Lampanelli. “Daymaker!”

Meanwhile, Schumer — a Long Island, New York native — has been using the summer to spend plenty of time at the beach with her family.

In late July, the new mom shared photos of her beach adventure with Gene, her husband and their pup, Tati.

“We’re good,” she captioned one of her Instagram posts featuring the family of three walking on the beach sand.

One fan left a sweet comment telling Schumer she looked “great” in her swimsuit with “a normal womans body,” to which the star replied, “I am loving my warm soft post-baby body. Grateful to be feeling so strong again!”