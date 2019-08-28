Amy Schumer Marks Going 'Back to Work' with Sleepy Snapshot Alongside Son Gene, 3 Months

Amy Schumer is getting her snooze on while she can!

The actress and comedian, 38, shared on Instagram Wednesday that she’s gearing up to return to work after taking time off following the birth of her first child, son Gene Attell, on May 5.

In the cute snapshot, Schumer and Gene are lounging on a couch together, their eyes closed, as the family pup Tati looks at the camera — the only one wide awake.

Gene notably has his right arm curled up into the crook of his mama’s neck, dressed in an adorable fish-patterned onesie and holding a baby blanket with colorful dinosaurs on it.

“Back to work this week. Feeling like 😳💔😢😀,” the new mom captioned her post.

Schumer initially returned to the stage to perform a stand-up set two weeks after giving birth, after which she faced criticism from some of her social media followers for allegedly returning to work “too soon” after her baby boy’s arrival.

Instead of slamming the shamers, the new mom killed them with kindness by “sending love” their way, along with a photo of herself sitting on a bed in underwear and a pumping bra, rubbing her eye as she pumped breast milk.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she captioned the photo, which the Trainwreck actress said was snapped by her sister-in-law Molly Fischer.

In her initial photo showing her performing, Schumer looked happy to be back on stage, as she held the microphone in one hand and gestured to the crowd with her other. She also rocked a black, long-sleeved, V-neck mini dress and kept her hair pulled back in a low ponytail.

Schumer — who revealed in her Netflix special Growing that her husband Chris Fischer has autism spectrum disorder — recently addressed a related comment about her son on one of her Instagram photos, where she had initially asked in the caption whether “anyone be interested in seeing a docu series of [her] pregnancy and birth.”

“Not really, honestly. I think you’re great, I just feel like it’s self serving and overdone,” the comment read. “I’d like to see a documentary of you discovering your mate is diagnosed with autism and how you cope with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum … “

Schumer didn’t miss a beat in her reply, writing, “How I cope? I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that?”

The I Feel Pretty star went on to vow that she would “pay attention and try and provide” little Gene “with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents,” joking in conclusion, “I’d be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang theory and nascar not if he has ASD.”