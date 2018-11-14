Lady in Red! Pregnant Amy Schumer Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Conversations for Change Dinner

Amy Schumer is setting an example for her baby on the way.

The I Feel Pretty star and first-time mom-to-be stepped out Tuesday night in New York City to attend the inaugural Conversations for Change dinner, where The Glenlivet honored Time’s Up CEO Lisa Borders.

Outfitted in a red dress that hugged her midsection and showed off her baby bump, Schumer posed with Borders and fellow celebrities like La La Anthony and Amber Heard to recognize the impact of the Time’s Up movement.

And despite her bouts with morning sickness, she was feeling well — ish. “Thanks to my body for not puking most nights from 7-10!” the actress and comedian, 37, captioned a group Instagram photo.

Since revealing she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together last month, Schumer has been candid about some of the not-so-glamorous parts of pregnancy.

In an ultrasound video she shared last week, the Trainwreck star could be heard saying as she watched the screen excitedly, “It’s moving all around! Oh my God, oh my God, see it has so much energy — that’s why I’m puking every day.”

Last month, Schumer shared a candid photo of herself showing her leaning over a toilet with the lid open, where she used the opportunity to both poke fun at herself and draw a hilarious comparison to fellow mom-to-be Meghan Markle.

“Markle is in [Fiji] today and #same,” she joked in the writing on the morning-sickness photo, adding, “MILF alert.”