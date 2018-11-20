Pregnant Amy Schumer Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump as She Postpones More Stand-Up Gigs

Amy Schumer is sharing an update on her health and growing baby bump after her recent hospitalization.

On Monday, the comedian, 37, shared a photo of her bare belly as she announced she would need to postpone a few more gigs after returning to the stage during the weekend.

“Thanks to Newark and Pittsburgh, I’m so happy to be feeling better and I will be able to continue my tour…,” the mother-to-be wrote in the caption. “However doctors orders not to travel cross country yet so I’m sorry that Seattle, Phoenix and Oakland will need to be postponed.”

While the shows have been pushed back, Schumer added, “I promise to go see you guys and make up the date real soon…The rest of the tour will go on as planned! Happy Thanksgiving!”

Last week, the I Feel Pretty star was hospitalized after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum — which causes severe nausea, vomiting and weight loss in pregnant women — as she told her fans on Instagram.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” Schumer wrote. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story.”

“I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows,” she admitted. “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and [my dog] Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

This past weekend, the Snatched actress returned to the stage with shows in Newark, New Jersey and Pittsburgh. She took the time to thank her audience on Instagram, writing, “Thanks for bringing me back to life Newark (something no one else has ever said).”

Schumer announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer in October. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Feb. 13, 2018. The pair exchanged vows in front of around 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Chelsea Handler, Larry David and David Spade.