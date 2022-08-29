Amy Schumer Admits Being Away from Son Gene for 65 Tour Dates 'Weighs on Me': 'What Is That Worth?'

'When you hear them cry and reach for you, you just want to throw up," Amy Schumer says of leaving son Gene for her standup tour

Published on August 29, 2022 03:16 PM
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty

Amy Schumer has some experience under her belt when it comes to being a working mom, but that doesn't make it any easier.

In a candid new interview about her upcoming standup tour, "Amy Schumer: Whore Tour," Schumer opened up to The New Yorker about the challenges of touring without her family.

"I always want to cancel everything, and I always try" the Life After Beth actress shared, in part referencing the 60 show tour. "The thing that weighs on me is being away."

Speaking with Schumer's husband, Chris Fischer, about being away, he noted that he and son Gene David, 3, would be coming to see her on many dates on the tour.

amy schumer
amy schumer/instagram. Inset: getty

"I know. But traveling at this age . . . routine is so good for them," Schumer noted as she watched Gene run around. "I'm anticipating how awful it's going to be saying goodbye to him, like, the third time I leave to go on the road. When you hear them cry and reach for you, you just want to throw up."

Discussing a night where Gene fell asleep on her chest, Schumer sadly noted, "There are a limited number of nights where they'll want to do this."

"I'm going to miss sixty-five nights of putting him to bed. I mean, what is that worth?" she pondered. "Am I crazy for doing this? But then it's, like, I have the opportunity to go and make all this money," noting the tour would earn her roughly $10 million.

Amy Schumer Gets Super Relatable About Feeling 'in Love and Scared' as a Mom: 'Heaven on Earth'
Amy Schumer/Instagram

On an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, the 41-year-old comedian shared an adorable story about Gene's reaction when he looked at himself in the mirror.

"He had on a baseball hat that had a train on it, and I just found him looking at himself in the mirror and he just gave himself a thumbs up," says Schumer, imitating her son's gesture to the audience.

"It was so good," she adds. "If we can just harness that confidence and self-love."

