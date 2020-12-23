Hilaria Baldwin Urges True 'Body Inclusivity' as Amy Schumer Apologizes for Post-Baby Body Joke

"There's the whole thing of 'Oh, moms don't look like that' — some moms do. This mom does," says Hilaria Baldwin, who welcomed her fifth child in September

Hilaria Baldwin is calling for "body inclusivity" for all after facing body-shaming comments on Instagram.

The Mom Brain podcast co-host, 36, shared a snapshot of herself holding her baby boy in her arms while posing in underwear on Instagram. Hilaria — who welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin, son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, in September — joked in the caption that she "can't stop smelling this baby."

Comedian Amy Schumer — who is mom to 19-month-old son Gene David — re-posted the photo of Hilaria and Edu on her on Instagram feed, joking that it was a mother-son image of herself.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year," Schumer, 39, wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post.

Hilaria, on Tuesday, posted a video statement on Instagram addressing Schumer's repost and the negative notes that began to pour into the comment section, criticizing Hilaria's post-baby appearance.

In the clip, Baldwin explains that she appreciates jokes and loves "making fun of myself," but had a "concern with it" when she says it "seemed to spiral out of control ... getting into a place of body-shaming."

"Now, does it hurt my feelings if some people out there who I don't even know are critiquing why I might post a photo? If I had looked differently would I have posted that photo? I sure hope so," she says. "Because I love looking at photos, supporting our bodies, our temple that we live in 24/7 — I love it. Doesn't matter what you look like, I love it. If you're honoring yourself and you're celebrating yourself, I love it."

Baldwin continues by expressing that "body inclusivity" should be for all shapes and sizes.

"There's like the whole thing of 'Oh, moms don't look like that' — some moms do. This mom does. And I am included in the inclusivity. ... This is what I look like, you know? I come from smaller people, I have been a fitness person my entire life, and there you go. Period, end of story. There's no need that I need to apologize for that, just as there's no need that anyone else needs to apologize for what they look and their life story. That's it."

"Body inclusivity, that means everybody. Every shape, size — everything," says Baldwin, later adding, "2020, we've had so much negativity over the past year. Stop. We're better together. ... Let's be a little bit kinder."