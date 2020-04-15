Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen’s Sons Have Adorable Virtual Playdate on Watch What Happens Live

Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen are attempting to maintain their sons’ playdate schedule during the coronavirus pandemic — virtually.

During Schumer’s video appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, the two parents noted that their sons miss spending time together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Amy, I count your son Gene as one of Ben’s only friends his own age,” Cohen, father to Ben, 14 months, said. “And sadly our playdates have been halted since the quarantine.”

Schumer added that 11-month-old Gene “misses Ben so much” and later suggested that they bring the boys out to say hello to each other, resulting in an adorable virtual playdate for the two babies.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Reveals She Officially Changed Her Son’s Name — and for a Hilarious Reason!

Both waved enthusiastically with the help of their parents before signing off, with Schumer and Cohen promising a reunion after the pandemic.

“See you after the quarantine,” Cohen, who only recently reunited with his son after recovering from coronavirus, called out.

Earlier in the episode Cohen and Schumer played a game of “One, Two, Baby” in which the host asked a question and they both had to answer on the count of “Baby.”

Image zoom Bravo/YouTube

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says Son’s Face ‘Lit Up’ When They Reunited After WWHL Host’s Coronavirus Recovery

The answers were split on “Which baby gives more side-eye?” (Schumer said Ben, Cohen said Gene) but there was a consensus on “ ‘Baby Shark,’ love or hate?” — both hate the frustratingly-catchy tune.

Schumer was the clear winner, though, when asked, “who makes Ben and Gene laugh more?”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.