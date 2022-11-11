Amy Schumer Says She Almost Backed Out of 'SNL' Hosting Gig When Son Got RSV: 'Still Traumatized'

Amy Schumer is still reeling from a scary experience with son 3-year-old son Gene.

The comedian, 41, recently shared that her son with husband Chris Fischer was hospitalized for respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, while she was preparing to host Saturday Night Live last weekend.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer said that while Gene has recovered, she and Fischer are "still traumatized" by the experience.

The Life & Beth star also shared that she almost backed out of her hosting duties amid the upsetting situation.

"I was like, 'I'm obviously not hosting [SNL] anymore. I was texting people like, 'Should I see who can fill in? Or, are they going to do that?' And they were like, 'No, you're going to do it,' " she recalled. "So I just missed all of Thursday and went in Friday morning."

Schumer first announced the news of Gene's diagnosis on Instagram one day after hosting SNL, sharing that it had been the "hardest week of [her] life."

"I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to the ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going through this right now," she wrote. "I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn't have been more supportive. My son is home and better."

Amy Schumer son Gene https://www.instagram.com/p/COy74QEpDhy/ Credit: Amy Schumer/Instagram. Amy Schumer/Instagram

Schumer's family was just one of many dealing with the illness, as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases are surging across the United States.

The virus, which causes mild, cold-like symptoms among adults and older children, can result in severe complications in babies younger than 12 months as it spreads to the lower respiratory tract, causing pneumonia (infection of the lung) and bronchiolitis (inflammation of the lung).

RSV has been on the rise in recent weeks and is "notorious for causing wheezing and a ton of mucous in little children," according to Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatrician specializing in Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Child Health Advocacy and a member of PEOPLE's Health Squad. There's no direct treatment for it, but concern comes when a child's "oxygen level drops," she said.