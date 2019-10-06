Amy Schumer Candidly Opens Up About Being 'Afraid' to Return to Work After Welcoming Son Gene

Amy Schumer is opening up about her experience returning to work after giving birth to her first child, son Gene.

On Saturday, the comedian shared two adorable photos of herself cradling Gene, five months to the day that she and husband Chris Fischer welcomed him.

“Five months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts,” Schumer, 38, wrote on Instagram. “I’m feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach. It’s felt good to be back at work.”

The actress then revealed the hardships of returning to work after giving birth for the first time.

“I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old,” the mom of one added. “A couple days I’ve cried from missing him. But it’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Marks Going ‘Back to Work’ with Sleepy Snapshot Alongside Son Gene, 3 Months

“I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience. 🥰,” Schumer wrote, concluding her post by asking her followers what their experience was like returning to work after giving birth.

A number of celebrity moms commented on Schumer’s post and shared similar stories to hers, including Debra Messing, Ramona Singer, Drew Barrymore, and Ali Fedotowsky.

“I didn’t care about anything. Everything seemed trivial if it wasn’t about my kids. But after time, things fall into the new place. Not the old. Old is gone. Forever changed by a love that is indescribable!” Barrymore commented. “And it just seems to get better and better every day! I am no longer interested in myself as me. It’s being their mom. That’s who I am now. Your [sic] are such a cool person Amy! Your kid is gonna he [sic] so proud of you!”

Schumer initially returned to the stage to perform a stand-up set two weeks after giving birth, after which she faced criticism from some of her social media followers, who claimed she had returned to work “too soon” after her baby boy’s arrival.

Image zoom Amy and Gene Amy Schumer/Instagram

RELATED: Amy Schumer Posts Throwback of the Exact Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant on Toilet

Instead of slamming the shamers, Schumer responded with kindness by “sending love” their way, along with a photo of herself sitting on a bed in underwear and a pumping bra, rubbing her eye as she pumped breast milk.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she captioned the photo, which the Trainwreck star said was taken by her sister-in-law Molly Fischer.