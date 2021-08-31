After marrying Chris Marek at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, Amy Roloff took to the dance floor with her groom and her grandkids

Amy Roloff Dotes on Her Grandkids During Wedding to Chris Marek — See the Adorable Photos!

Amy Roloff had some of the most adorable guests in attendance at her Saturday wedding to Chris Marek.

The Little People, Big World star, 56, was ever the doting grandmother on her big day. In some sweet photos from their nuptials at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, she and Marek, 55, hit the dance floor with her grandson Jackson, 4, and granddaughter Ember Jean, 3½. The kiddos showed off their moves to Pharrell Williams' "Happy" in one cute video.

Ember was dressed for the occasion in a pink lace tulle dress with a matching flower crown. Jackson looked dapper in a powder-blue suit with a matching bowtie, a pink rose boutonnière and a pair of brown leather dress shoes. Together, they made an adorable flower girl and ring bearer.

"The cutest flower girl + ring bearer duo you ever did see. And they crushed it," wrote Audrey Roloff, who is married to Amy's son Jeremy Roloff, 31. The couple shares daughter Ember and 19-month-old son Bode James.

The bride was sure to get photos with all of her grandchildren in their wedding attire, posing with son Zach Roloff, 31, his wife Tori and their son Jackson and daughter Lilah Ray, 21 months. Baby Lilah looked precious in a white sundress, accessorized with a black bow on her head.

Amy had one more grandkid there for the big day, as her son Jacob Roloff, 24, and his wife Isabel are pregnant with their first child. The couple announced last month that they're expecting a son.

The Little Family, Big Values author had help from all four of her kids in setting up for the big day, including daughter Molly Roloff, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Matt Roloff, 59.

"They all have been wonderful," Amy told PEOPLE. "They've been helping me all this week with setting up and, most importantly, moral support. Having my grandkids be a part of our wedding day is so special to me. To know that they are happy for me means so much to me."

Amy wore a dress from Justin Alexander's Sincerity Collection and walked down the aisle to "Heart to Heart," which was composed by Marek's best man, Rick Hinkes. The couple had their first dance to The Macey Gard Band's "At the End of the Day," performed by the band.

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Amy told PEOPLE of her nuptials. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile."

