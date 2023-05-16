Amy Robach's Daughters Celebrate the Former 'GMA' Anchor on Mother's Day: 'All the Love Mama'

Amy Robach's daughters both showed her some love on Mother's Day.

The former GMA3 host, 50, was celebrated by daughters Annalise, 16, and Ava, 20, in posts on each of their Instagram Stories.

"All the love mama 😘," Annalise captioned a sweet selfie with her mom, per Page Six.

Ava shared a throwback photo of all three together, writing, "Mom's day."

Robach shares Ava and Annalise with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She was married to actor Andrew Shue from 2010 until March of this year when their divorce was finalized following the morning show romance scandal earlier this year.

The mom of two was found to be dating her GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes, who was also married to attorney Marilee Fiebig at the time, though sources have told PEOPLE the two did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider added. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Noam Galai/Getty

Another insider told PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

The couple's relationship was publicly revealed in late November when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later.

In February, a source shared an update on the couple, noting, "They're actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show."

The source continued, "They're not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There's still too much going on."