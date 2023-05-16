Amy Robach's Daughters Celebrate the Former 'GMA' Anchor on Mother's Day: 'All the Love Mama'

Amy Robach's daughters showed love for their mom after a publicly difficult year

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 11:34 AM
Amy Robach's Daughters Celebrate the Former GMA Anchor on Mother's Day: 'All the Love Mama'
Amy Robach with daughters Annalise and Ava. Photo: Amy Robach/instagram

Amy Robach's daughters both showed her some love on Mother's Day.

The former GMA3 host, 50, was celebrated by daughters Annalise, 16, and Ava, 20, in posts on each of their Instagram Stories.

"All the love mama 😘," Annalise captioned a sweet selfie with her mom, per Page Six.

Ava shared a throwback photo of all three together, writing, "Mom's day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robach shares Ava and Annalise with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She was married to actor Andrew Shue from 2010 until March of this year when their divorce was finalized following the morning show romance scandal earlier this year.

The mom of two was found to be dating her GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes, who was also married to attorney Marilee Fiebig at the time, though sources have told PEOPLE the two did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider added. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Noam Galai/Getty

Another insider told PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

The couple's relationship was publicly revealed in late November when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later.

In February, a source shared an update on the couple, noting, "They're actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show."

The source continued, "They're not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There's still too much going on."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians"; BRUCE JENNER AND FAMILY 'FINDING NEMO'
Kim Kardashian Shares Late Mother's Day Tribute for Kris Jenner: 'I Love You Mommy'
Willis Girls Celebrate Mother's Day Together
Emma Heming Willis Shares Mother's Day Celebration Photo with Demi Moore, Rumer Willis: 'Extra Special Day'
Breanna Stewart Makes Pregnancy Announcement Alongside Wife Martha and Daughter Ruby
Breanna Stewart Announces Wife Marta Xargay Casademont Is Pregnant: See the Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Nicole Richie and family for Mother's Day
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Harlow on Mother's Day
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOdFKarJLL/. Carey Hart/Instagram
Carey Hart Says He and Kids Are 'So Lucky' to Have Pink on Mother's Day: 'Best I've Ever Seen Do It'
Madonna Remembers Her Mom and Recalls Different Road to Motherhood as She Celebrates Mother's Day https://www.instagram.com/p/CsPMjnugYii/
Madonna Shares Photo from Pregnancy, Recalls Road to Motherhood as She Celebrates Mother's Day
Gisele Bundchen Mother's Day
Gisele Bündchen Celebrates the 'Infinite Love' of Moms on Mother's Day with Throwback Photos
Kate Hudson and Family on Mother's day
Kate Hudson Celebrates 'Momming Since 2004' in Adorable Mother's Day Photo with All Three Kids
heather locklear daughter ava graduation
Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter Ava as She Receives Her Master's Degree: 'Such a Proud Mama'
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Poses with Her Three Sons on Mother's Day Getaway in Rare Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOLVLAuZLx/. Alejandra Gere/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: Richard Gere attends a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Poses for Rare Photo with Her Three Sons on Mother's Day Getaway
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split. https://www.instagram.com/kimzolciakbiermann/?hl=en. Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with Silas
Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photos of Jessica Biel with Sons, Praises Her for 'Always Being There'
Kim Kardashian with Chicago
Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out by Daughter's Hilarious Mother's Day Card: 'Chi Was Wrong, I Do Cook!'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Gwyneth Paltrow and mother Blythe Danner pose backstage during the opening night of "The Country House" on Broadway at Manhattan Theater Club at The Samuel J. Friedman Theater on October 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Gwyneth Paltrow Honors 'All The Mamas' on Mother's Day, 'Especially' Mom Blythe Danner
emily maynard johnson + son jonesemily maynard johnson/Instagramz
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Adorable Mother's Day Selfie with Baby Son Jones — See the Photo!