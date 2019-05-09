Amy Poehler Reacts to the Royal Baby Name — Here's Why Archie Is So Special to Her

The royal baby‘s name is Amy Poehler-approved.

The actress and comedian spoke to PEOPLE Wednesday evening at the New York City premiere of her new comedy Wine Country, where she expressed her appreciation for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor‘s moniker — no doubt at least in part because Archie is her own 10-year-old son’s name!

“Well, what an exciting day for Archies!” said Poehler, 47. “And isn’t it nice just to hear good news? We’re so desperate for good news.”

“I love that name — I’ve been a fan for 10 years,” joked the Parks and Recreation alum, who also shares 8½-year-old son Abel James with ex-husband Will Arnett. “So welcome to the club!”

Amy Poehler STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with son Archie Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the big announcement of their son’s name Wednesday on their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, following that morning’s introduction of baby Archie to the world.

The post featured a photo of Meghan, Harry, Archie, Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth, grandfather Prince Phillip and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

The name was somewhat surprising, as British oddsmakers’ top picks for potential names included more traditional monikers, like Arthur, James, Phili,p and Albert. In fact, bookies revealed just 60 bets were placed on Archie at 100/1, amounting to exactly $130.

Amy Poehler (L); Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with son Archie Noam Galai/FilmMagic; Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Aside from Poehler, other stars have commented on the royal baby — like Amy Schumer, whose own newborn son Gene Attell made his debut just before little Archie.

Fans all over the internet couldn’t help drawing comparisons between the real-life baby Archie and Archie Andrews on Riverdale, played by KJ Apa — especially given Harry’s red hair!

“Queen bans and cancels Netflix subscription at Buckingham Palace,” joked one individual. “After Meghan’s repeated viewing of Riverdale, subconsciously makes her decide on Archie as the child’s name.”

Wine Country — starring an ensemble cast including Poehler’s fellow Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph and Paula Pell — is available to stream Friday on Netflix.