Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler enjoys 2½-year-old son Archie's goofy faces while running errands Sunday in Los Angeles.

Spotted: Amy Poehler and Archie - Say Cheese!

Funny runs in the family!

“I’m just another supermom!” she jokes.

“Who am I kidding? I’m lucky to get everybody out the door without Cheerios stuck to their pajamas.”

Poehler, 39, and husband Will Arnett are also parents to son Abel James, 1.