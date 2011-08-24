Spotted: Amy Poehler and Archie - Say Cheese!
Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler enjoys 2½-year-old son Archie's goofy faces while running errands Sunday in Los Angeles.
Funny runs in the family!
“I’m just another supermom!” she jokes.
“Who am I kidding? I’m lucky to get everybody out the door without Cheerios stuck to their pajamas.”
Poehler, 39, and husband Will Arnett are also parents to son Abel James, 1.
