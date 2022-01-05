Amy Grant Welcomes Granddaughter Penelope Willow: 'What a Way to Kick Off 2022!'
Amy Grant's daughter Millie Long welcomed her first baby, a girl, with husband Ben
Amy Grant is starting 2022 with a new addition to her family.
The singer's daughter Millie Long welcomed her first baby, daughter Penelope Willow Long, with her husband Ben, on Monday, Jan. 3, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Baby Penelope was born at 10:14 a.m. in Nashville, weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz., and measuring 20 inches at birth.
"What a way to kick off 2022!" the new grandmother, who is called Ama, tells PEOPLE. "We are over the moon at her safe delivery. Mom and baby are doing great!"
Millie, who inspired the lyrics to Grant's hit song "Baby Baby," says she and Ben "picked names that we loved" when deciding on Penelope's moniker.
"They weren't family names but they are now," adds Millie, whom Grant shares with ex Gary Chapman.
Millie and Ben, who met on a dating app more than four years ago while both living in New York, tied the knot in April 2019 in Nashville, sharing exclusive details with PEOPLE at the time.
"It is hard to believe that same 6-week-old girl who inspired the lyrics to 'Baby Baby' is now a beautiful married woman," Grant told PEOPLE. "Her life has given us a lot of reasons to dance and celebrate through the years!"
The couple exchanged vows at Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville. Millie's father responded to the question "Who presents this bride?" with the words "We all do!"
"He captured the joy and healing of our big blended family," said Grant, who married country singer Vince Gill in 2000.
For the reception, Millie chose to hold it in Grant and Gill's backyard since it is a place she has always felt "comfortable."
"Neither Ben nor I love crowds and it was going to be a fairly large wedding, so we wanted to celebrate it somewhere we felt at home," she said.
